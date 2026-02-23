This Dangerous Road In China Will Make You Wish For Your Normal Traffic Jam

There are some routes so treacherous you wouldn't even travel them by foot, much less by car. The Guoliang Tunnel Road is one such place, found high up in the Taihang Mountains of China. This narrow, hand-carved tunnel traces along a sheer cliff face for 1.2 kilometers (about three-quarters of a mile) of white-knuckle driving. At its widest, the road is just 4 meters (13 feet) across and 5 meters (16 feet) high. For reference, sedans are only about 6.5 feet wide. With those measurements, there's no way two-way traffic could work on a stretch of road like this. One traffic jam and you'd be yearning for rush hour in LA or San Francisco.

Driving through a narrow tunnel is one thing, but this road also features gaping open sections with no guardrails to keep you from veering over the precipice if you're not careful. It's not hard to see why it carries the clunky nickname "the road that does not tolerate mistakes." There are more than 30 of these irregularly shaped openings cut into the cliff to let light and air filter inside. Reports of vehicles colliding or plunging off the mountainside have surfaced over the years, but comprehensive data is limited thanks to China's national security laws and regulations. This should come as no surprise, considering the country's frequent technology bans.