4 Handy Uses For A 3-Button Garage Door Opener

In the old days, when you got home from work or running errands, you had to get out of your car and manually lift the garage door up, then pull it down again by hand after you parked. Then, when the motorized garage door was invented, a wireless controller allowed you to open and close your garage door remotely without leaving the car.

Garage door remotes are simple machines that use radio signals to activate the motor. Once you press the button, the remote sends a radio signal with a code, the motor checks the code to make sure it's correct, then opens or closes the door. Older remotes had fixed codes while newer ones use rolling codes which change periodically, so it's more difficult for someone to duplicate your remote and gain access to your garage. Some garage door remotes clip to your keychain, and most have a single button, but other remotes have multiple buttons.

If you have a three-button garage door opener, odds are that you only use one of the buttons to open and close your garage, while the other two go unused. If you happen to have multiple garages, you can program each button to open a different door, but if you're in a single garage home, there are still some handy things you can do with those two extra buttons.