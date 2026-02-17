New Yorkers Are Ditching Uber & Lyft For Cheap, Illegal Rideshare Apps

New York City has hosted some of the most popular carpooling and ridesharing formats practically since the rise of the motorcar, with the famous New York Yellow Cab growing to prominence as early as the 1910s. While on the surface it seems to be almost perpetually in gridlock, the public transportation infrastructure of New York is actually one of the most robust in the world. In fact, it has one of the largest and most efficient commuter rail networks, comprehensive bus lines (oh, buses can issue traffic tickets, by the way), and tunnel systems, among many other accolades. And with the turn of the century, there are other players in the game: on-demand ridesharing services like Lyft and Uber.

These companies represent one of the primary means of getting from Point A to B in the capital of the world, offering several benefits (at certain costs) over the traditional Yellow Cab. Features like passenger ratings, differing fees, expanded transaction options, and so on allowed these companies to carve out their own niche. But recent controversies and shifting ideologies have again moved the goalpost to arguably one of the riskier but cheaper worlds of illegal rideshare apps and under-the-table taxis.

There are apps offering a variety of services, some more above-board than others. Companies like Empower are now directly encroaching on both private companies like Lyft and medallion-holding taxicabs, and they do it without requiring drivers to hold a New York-issued Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) license. While it sounds like a sound idea in principle, it's actually illegal to accept fares in New York City without such a license, and it comes with certain risks. Let's take a look at what these services are and why they're so controversial.