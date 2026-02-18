'Do Not Drive': Stellantis Issues Urgent Warning For Over 200K Cars

Have you ever received one of those recall notices in the mail about your vehicle? It's very possible that you have: in 2025, major automakers issued more than 24 million recalls for everything from dangerous batteries to faulty seatbelts. Hopefully, you didn't ignore the notice, but it happens — maybe you were simply busy, or maybe that notice slipped behind your refrigerator and was forgotten. Whatever the reason, if that recall had to do with your airbag, you may want to sit up and take notice and action now.

In mid-February 2026, Stellantis, the parent company of a whopping 14 brands, including Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and Ram, issued a "do not drive" warning for vehicles under those umbrellas with unrepaired Takata air bag recalls. The sweeping edict affects about 225,000 vehicles, including some of the following makes and models (this is not a comprehensive list): 2007 through 2016 models of the Jeep Wrangler; 2003 through 2010 models of the Dodge Ram; 2008 through 2014 models of the Dodge Challenger; and 2005 through 2015 models of the Chrysler 300.

The recall, first issued in 2008, is one of the largest and most complicated ever. It involved an estimated 67 million vehicles after it was discovered that long-term exposure to high temperatures and humidity could potentially cause air bags to explode if they were activated. The problem has caused more than 400 injuries and 28 deaths in the U.S. If you own one of these Stellantis vehicles and you're unsure if the problem has been resolved, Stellantis wants you to stop driving your vehicle immediately.