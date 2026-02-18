'Do Not Drive': Stellantis Issues Urgent Warning For Over 200K Cars
Have you ever received one of those recall notices in the mail about your vehicle? It's very possible that you have: in 2025, major automakers issued more than 24 million recalls for everything from dangerous batteries to faulty seatbelts. Hopefully, you didn't ignore the notice, but it happens — maybe you were simply busy, or maybe that notice slipped behind your refrigerator and was forgotten. Whatever the reason, if that recall had to do with your airbag, you may want to sit up and take notice and action now.
In mid-February 2026, Stellantis, the parent company of a whopping 14 brands, including Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and Ram, issued a "do not drive" warning for vehicles under those umbrellas with unrepaired Takata air bag recalls. The sweeping edict affects about 225,000 vehicles, including some of the following makes and models (this is not a comprehensive list): 2007 through 2016 models of the Jeep Wrangler; 2003 through 2010 models of the Dodge Ram; 2008 through 2014 models of the Dodge Challenger; and 2005 through 2015 models of the Chrysler 300.
The recall, first issued in 2008, is one of the largest and most complicated ever. It involved an estimated 67 million vehicles after it was discovered that long-term exposure to high temperatures and humidity could potentially cause air bags to explode if they were activated. The problem has caused more than 400 injuries and 28 deaths in the U.S. If you own one of these Stellantis vehicles and you're unsure if the problem has been resolved, Stellantis wants you to stop driving your vehicle immediately.
Your next steps
Many of us are completely dependent on our cars,so being told not to drive is more than a problem, it can paralyze us. You can easily check to see if there are any open recalls on your vehicle by using the NHTSA's Recalls Lookup Tool. Simply enter your license plate or VIN to search for unresolved recalls. If you do find the airbag or any other recall, now is the time to get in touch with a dealership that is authorized to complete the repairs. The work does not need to be done at the specific dealership where you bought the car, so don't worry if that location is closed or you no longer live nearby. You also won't be responsible for any costs associated with the recall, even if your vehicle is no longer under any warranty.
According to Check To Protect, a national campaign led by the National Safety Council, you do not even have to be the registered owner of the vehicle to bring it in for a recall repair. No documentation is required, including a title or other proof of ownership, though you will have to share your contact information so that they can let you know when the repairs are complete. If you have other open recalls on your vehicle, you may be able to get all the work done in one visit.
It's easy to ignore a recall, even one that is advising you not to drive the vehicle, but it's not advisable to simply brush this off — do not drive recalls are reserved for the most serious situations when driving your vehicle could lead to serious injury or even death.