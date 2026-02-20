14-Year-Old Wins Young Close-Up Photographer Of The Year Using This Decade-Old DSLR

A 14-year-old photographer won the top prize in the Close Up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) competition's "Young" category, which recognizes photographers under the age of 18. Even more incredible? The photographer, Rithved Girish, did so with a camera that's almost as old as he is, proving that even older cameras can still compete with newer cameras that boast enhanced sensor technology and mirrorless systems, and certainly against smartphone cameras.

CUPOTY was launched in 2018 by a husband and wife photography team from the United Kingdom, Tracy and Daniel Calder. The competition is intended to allow "close-up, macro and micro photography to take centre stage and be celebrated in its own right and its many forms." Each year, winners receive monetary prizes, along with media coverage and publication in the CUPOTY ebook.

As featured on Digital Camera World, Girish's photograph, entitled "Guardians of the Hive," is a close-up of a nest of stingless bees he encountered during a summer vacation in Kerala, India and was taken with a Nikon D850, a DSLR camera that was originally released in 2017 with a retail price of more than $3,200. Used models currently go for about half that. The CUPOTY competition saw more than 12,000 entries from 63 countries. It's not the first time Girish has been recognized for his photography skills — he previously took a runner-up position for a photo he submitted for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards.