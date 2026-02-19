USS Enterprise: How Many Fighter Jets Can The Newest Aircraft Carrier Hold?

While there are many United States warships, those that are likely the best known are called "Enterprise." The U.S. Navy has been commissioning ships with that name since the first Enterprise defended American supply routes from the British in May 1775. The trend continues with the new USS Enterprise (CVN-80), the third Gerald R. Ford-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and the eighth ship to be thus named. The USS Enterprise was expected to launch in 2025, but it was delayed and is now expected to launch in 2030.

Because of the ship's name and the fact that Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers are the largest warships ever constructed, there's a great deal of public fascination surrounding it. The aircraft carrier is massive, and once it launches, The Enterprise will be able to carry a variety of aircraft, including fighter jets, helicopters, and various drones. In terms of combat aircraft capacity, the Enterprise should be able to accommodate between 70 and 90 aircraft, but this depends on a variety of factors, including the type of fighter jets it employs.

The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) carries 75 aircraft, operated by the Carrier Air Wing Eight . It consists of three squadrons of F/A-18E Super Hornets. These are being replaced over time as more F-35C Lightning IIs (the U.S. Navy carrier variant) are brought onboard. Because the Enterprise is the same model and because it won't be ready until 2030, it's likely that its Carrier Air Wing will consist of the same number of squadrons, though with more F-35Cs than its predecessors.