Truck Driver Quickly Discovers That Duct Taped Mirrors & Windows Aren't Up To Code
The training process to become a trucker in North America involves not only learning how to drive your truck but also how to identify when it needs maintenance or repairs. Unfortunately, some truckers seem to lose that knowledge once they've got their license. A recent social media post by Canada's Corman Park Police Service showed the lengths that some truckers will go to in order to reach their destination on time, with the force's officers issuing several citations to a truck that was stopped on Highway 11.
The images uploaded by law enforcement show that the truck had sustained significant damage, with its windshield, side window, and wing mirror being smashed. Rather than wait to get the damage repaired, the driver had hastily patched up the truck with duct tape then headed back onto the highway. Thankfully, it was quickly spotted by officers and stopped, and was later towed away from the road.
When the truck was stopped, officers also notified the truck's operating company about its unacceptable condition, as well as ticketing the driver. The truck won't be allowed back on the road until it has been subject to an inspection to check the damage has been correctly repaired.
The ticketed trucker later lost his job
After the post went viral, the company that operated the truck issued a statement saying that the ticketed driver no longer worked there. South West Bulk Express Inc told CKOM that the company had "never experienced an incident like this before," adding that "it was shocking and unacceptable to us."
The statement named the driver as Yadvender Sidhu and said that he had been fired after the company reviewed the incident. According to the company, the semi truck had been damaged by a low loader while it was parked on a job, and a tow truck had been dispatched to pick it up. The driver then decided to drive to the tow truck of his own accord, and was stopped by police while doing so.
While the ticketed trucker was clearly very well aware of his truck's poor condition, it's not always so easy for truckers to spot minor damage and problems. If you do spot an issue with a rig and want to let the truck driver know, there are several ways to signal to them that something's wrong. However, if you see any issues that are as egregious as this taped-up truck, it's best to promptly inform law enforcement.
Duct tape on a truck might be a serious safety concern, but you shouldn't panic if you see something that looks like duct tape on a plane. It's not really duct tape — it's actually called speed tape, and it's a normal way to repair minor non-structural issues across a variety of aircraft.