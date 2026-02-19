Truck Driver Quickly Discovers That Duct Taped Mirrors & Windows Aren't Up To Code

After the post went viral, the company that operated the truck issued a statement saying that the ticketed driver no longer worked there. South West Bulk Express Inc told CKOM that the company had "never experienced an incident like this before," adding that "it was shocking and unacceptable to us."

The statement named the driver as Yadvender Sidhu and said that he had been fired after the company reviewed the incident. According to the company, the semi truck had been damaged by a low loader while it was parked on a job, and a tow truck had been dispatched to pick it up. The driver then decided to drive to the tow truck of his own accord, and was stopped by police while doing so.

While the ticketed trucker was clearly very well aware of his truck's poor condition, it's not always so easy for truckers to spot minor damage and problems. If you do spot an issue with a rig and want to let the truck driver know, there are several ways to signal to them that something's wrong. However, if you see any issues that are as egregious as this taped-up truck, it's best to promptly inform law enforcement.

Duct tape on a truck might be a serious safety concern, but you shouldn't panic if you see something that looks like duct tape on a plane. It's not really duct tape — it's actually called speed tape, and it's a normal way to repair minor non-structural issues across a variety of aircraft.