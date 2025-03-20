Here's How Truckers Say You Can Signal Them About A Problem With Their Rig

Driving a large truck around all day is a highly demanding, stressful job. And that's under normal circumstances, when things are going well and the truck is performing as it should. Throw in some traffic and/or a mechanical issue, and stress levels can quickly soar, even for commercial truck drivers who don't own their own trucks.

Additionally, sometimes trucks develop problems the driver isn't aware of. The size of the truck, traffic distractions, and blind spots can all prevent the driver from detecting problems with their rig. Problems easily missed by drivers include simple things like malfunctioning lights, but can also be more serious issues like burst or underinflated tires, open trailer doors, and even fire.

In such situations, other motorists can help by alerting truck drivers. However, this isn't always straightforward — as explained in a post on Reddit's r/Truckers, it's important that your actions aren't interpreted by the truck driver as road rage, which can just cause confusion and distract them. So what's the best way to get their attention without creating more chaos? While there is an iconic trucker salute, there's no universal system of signals for alerting truck drivers to rig problems. But truckers have shared their preferred methods on social media, and certain signals are widely recognized and appreciated.

