The Cheap, Yet High-Quality Air Fryer We'd Actually Recommend

When you hit a certain age in life, talking about great-value air fryers can be a rite of passage. Since they're such great multi-use appliances, it's no surprise that there are tons of major air fryer brands in the market that are vying for a spot in our kitchens. In fact, there's one air fryer that comes from a less popular brand that we think deserves a recommendation: the OLIXIS 6QT Air Fryer.

Measuring 13.6 inches by 12.9 inches by 10.5 inches, the OLIXIS Air Fryer has a 6.34-quart capacity that is enough for small families. If you're wondering how much food that is, think 6-inch pizzas, 2 lbs of french fries, or up to 10 chicken wings. Capable of reaching up to 400°F, it has 12 cooking features that range from air frying and steaming to custard making, so you're truly spoilt for choice. Operating with a touch pad located on top, it has a sleek appearance that fits modern kitchen design aesthetics. And perhaps, the best part is that you don't even have to wonder if your dishes are done cooking or not, since it has a window that you can peer into.

Lastly, anyone who hates having to wash things after a meal will be relieved to know that this air fryer's accessories can be thrown into the dishwasher. So, it's not just convenient during the cooking process, but even after it.