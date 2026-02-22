The Cheap, Yet High-Quality Air Fryer We'd Actually Recommend
When you hit a certain age in life, talking about great-value air fryers can be a rite of passage. Since they're such great multi-use appliances, it's no surprise that there are tons of major air fryer brands in the market that are vying for a spot in our kitchens. In fact, there's one air fryer that comes from a less popular brand that we think deserves a recommendation: the OLIXIS 6QT Air Fryer.
Measuring 13.6 inches by 12.9 inches by 10.5 inches, the OLIXIS Air Fryer has a 6.34-quart capacity that is enough for small families. If you're wondering how much food that is, think 6-inch pizzas, 2 lbs of french fries, or up to 10 chicken wings. Capable of reaching up to 400°F, it has 12 cooking features that range from air frying and steaming to custard making, so you're truly spoilt for choice. Operating with a touch pad located on top, it has a sleek appearance that fits modern kitchen design aesthetics. And perhaps, the best part is that you don't even have to wonder if your dishes are done cooking or not, since it has a window that you can peer into.
Lastly, anyone who hates having to wash things after a meal will be relieved to know that this air fryer's accessories can be thrown into the dishwasher. So, it's not just convenient during the cooking process, but even after it.
What do people have to say about the OLIXIS Air Fryer?
While it isn't as popular as the other air fryers you can buy on Amazon, the OLIXIS Air Fryer does have some fans. In an interview with one of our editors, Brittany Roston, they praised how the OLIXIS Air Fryer has done a great job for their cooking needs for years. Apart from this, it's listed as an Amazon's Choice product, with more than 940 people rating it about 4.5 stars on average. Priced at just under $60, this air fryer has been rated 5 stars by 77% of customers, with people praising its value for money, modern design, and how easy it is to clean.
But take note, there have been a few peppered concerns about its performance, with about 50 people rating it a single star. Among dissatisfied users, some reported issues include a chemical smell, the heating element breaking down, and a noisy fan. That said, these account for only about 5% of the total reviews, so the odds are in your favor.
In many cases, cheap can be relative, especially when you divide the cost by the number of times you expect to use it. Personally, I use mine every single day, and I found that it was worth spending more for a larger capacity and useful features. So, if you have a few extra dollars, you might want to try this next model instead.
What we'd recommend if you had a higher budget
If you want a hard-working air fryer that can take the place of multiple appliances, the $159.95 Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10QT Air Fryer is a great option that I've enjoyed for more than a year. Apart from air frying and reheat options, it has bake, broil, and roast features. If you're the type who likes to make snacks, the dehydration feature can work on everything from fruits to meat. There aren't many tabletop air fryers that can be used to make rotisserie chicken. It comes with a slew of accessories, including a rotisserie spit and forks, a fetch tool, and a basket. You'll also get the drip ban and two layers of cooking trays for everything else. Similar to the OLIXIS model, you don't have to guess if your dishes are finished, since you can view food through the glass window.
Through the years, Instant Pot products have consistently been part of our "best of" kitchen lists. The Instant Pot Duo, for example, is a must-have budget-friendly purchase when you're moving into a new home. Unsurprisingly, many people praise the Vortex Plus for hitting all the marks. On Amazon, more than 71,000 people have rated it around 4.5 stars on average. Even more impressively, more than ¾ of people who bought it gave it a perfect rating, while 5% rated it 1-star. That said, it shares the same issue as the OLIXIS model with an initial burning plastic smell.
Methodology
To choose an air fryer model to recommend, we first did an internal survey of what the average person thinks is "cheap," which we defined as around $60 for 6 quarts. Next, we considered products within this price range, which our team had personally tried for at least a year and were satisfied overall with their performance. We also took note of other air fryer models, which we think may be worth the extra price tag.
Then, we listed unique characteristics that set it apart from similar items in their category, such as the number and type of cooking functions. In particular, we highlighted features that are not commonly found in other brands, such as the rotisserie and custard-making. While it didn't impact their recommendation, we also mentioned characteristics that may matter to some consumers, such as how they are valued for their aesthetics.
To give a more balanced view of the appliance's performance, we also referred to the opinions of other buyers on Amazon. First, we shared the general rating across the board, including the percentage of highly satisfied (5-star) ratings and super-disappointed (1-star) ones. Second, we listed specific things that they liked and didn't like about it.