Direct Delivery: Video Captures Amazon Drone Slamming Into Apartment Building
The number of deliveries that Amazon makes around the world is simply staggering. In 2025, according to Amazon News, more than 13 billion packages were delivered around the world through the Amazon Prime service alone. Customers, then, are accustomed to receiving their orders in lightning-fast fashion. In 2023, Amazon launched a service to deliver prescriptions in just an hour. In keeping up with this voracious demand, the company has expanded its efforts and made use of drone delivery services, with its Prime Air program receiving important updates in 2025.
These included the capability to deliver more than 60,000 different items and the introduction of the MK30 Drone. A more sophisticated model it may be, but the MK30, like all technology, isn't infallible. In February 2026, one of the models made news when it crash-landed in Richardson, Texas. Fox 4 reports that "the drone was on a delivery run when it hit the side of an apartment building." Further, the news broadcaster added that a statement from Amazon spokesperson Terrance Clark determined that there were no injuries, but the building sustained "minimal damage" and that the drone also sustained damage following the impact with the building and the ground. Clark added that Amazon is "working with the appropriate people involved to make sure any repairs are handled."
Ultimately, it's a relief that nobody was harmed in the incident and that the damage caused was reportedly minimal. It is true, though, that the incident is not the first involving the MK30 drone, and as the delivery service continues to roll out around the world, Amazon and other providers of such will need to carefully monitors issues and errors to be sure their drones are as safe, effective, and efficient as they possibly can be.
Amazon's Prime Air rollout
Though Amazon has killed off some of its Prime features, Prime Air is slated to expand around the world. In 2026, the UK is set to get its first service out of a facility in Darlington, in the north east of England. In the U.S., meanwhile, the program currently serves eight cities and is expanding to areas such as the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois in 2026. This latest incident in Texas, however, was captured by Richardson resident Cessy Johnson, who stated to Fox 4, "I was really more just recording because I've not seen an Amazon drone yet," capturing the unexpected spectacle by chance.
It's a convenient service. It can be just two hours from confirmed order to delivery, after all, and depending on the situation, that's absolutely worth the $4.99 charge for drone delivery (for Prime members). That price is doubled for those who aren't subscribed, though, and there are concerns among residents of areas adopting the service that it may pose other issues. As Flossmoor resident Vickie Battle put it to CBS News, "Drones flying around with packages will go against basically a lot of the tree-lined streets and a lot of the peace that we enjoy here in Flossmoor." The outlet went on to note that senior manager of Commercial Operations for Prime Air, Josh Brundage, counters these concerns by noting that the drones will not fly at night to be less disruptive, alongside additional options for delivery points. Still, it's also true that the Richardson crash was not the first for the MK30. In November 2025, for instance, elsewhere in Texas, a drone became entangled in a cable after leaving a residence in Waco. Its propeller cut through it and then a motor issue led to the device landing again.