Direct Delivery: Video Captures Amazon Drone Slamming Into Apartment Building

The number of deliveries that Amazon makes around the world is simply staggering. In 2025, according to Amazon News, more than 13 billion packages were delivered around the world through the Amazon Prime service alone. Customers, then, are accustomed to receiving their orders in lightning-fast fashion. In 2023, Amazon launched a service to deliver prescriptions in just an hour. In keeping up with this voracious demand, the company has expanded its efforts and made use of drone delivery services, with its Prime Air program receiving important updates in 2025.

These included the capability to deliver more than 60,000 different items and the introduction of the MK30 Drone. A more sophisticated model it may be, but the MK30, like all technology, isn't infallible. In February 2026, one of the models made news when it crash-landed in Richardson, Texas. Fox 4 reports that "the drone was on a delivery run when it hit the side of an apartment building." Further, the news broadcaster added that a statement from Amazon spokesperson Terrance Clark determined that there were no injuries, but the building sustained "minimal damage" and that the drone also sustained damage following the impact with the building and the ground. Clark added that Amazon is "working with the appropriate people involved to make sure any repairs are handled."

Ultimately, it's a relief that nobody was harmed in the incident and that the damage caused was reportedly minimal. It is true, though, that the incident is not the first involving the MK30 drone, and as the delivery service continues to roll out around the world, Amazon and other providers of such will need to carefully monitors issues and errors to be sure their drones are as safe, effective, and efficient as they possibly can be.