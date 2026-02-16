'Absolutely Desperate': 2025 Sets Record For Ships Abandoned At Sea

The idea of ghost ships floating endlessly at sea is the stuff that horror movies are made of. No one around for miles, no land in sight, only the open ocean and the darkness inside the vessel. But while this might sound like fiction, the truth is that 410 ships were left stranded at sea in 2025. These vessels weren't haunted — they carried over 6,000 crew members.

Though this may sound like a bizarrely impossible situation, crew abandonments are up 31% over 2024, and linked to the very real problem of "shadow fleets." It's often not clear who owns the ship in this situation. Plus, there's very little insurance to protect a cargo ship's crew, despite its size, or the cargo. 337 of the 410 vessels were also flying what's known as a "flag of convenience," which means it's another country's flag, and not the one where the ship originated from. This is a legal practice, but it comes with little responsibility for the owner, who can save money on fees and taxes, while also not properly compensating the crew.

In a press release from the International Transport Workers' Federation, the organization's General Secretary Stephen Cotton made it clear that the problem with abandoned ships goes far beyond the numbers. "[These] are the people — the workers — who keep our economy moving forward," Cotton said, "being forced into absolutely desperate situations, far from home and often without any clear resolution in sight."