Ghost Ships Are Real, And They're Haunting Us: Here's Why It's Such A Problem

The reason ghost ships are problematic is similar to the reason littering is problematic in general, albeit on a much larger scale. When a ship is abandoned, it's left completely to the mercy of the elements, including the waves and wind. Whether it's ultimately sunk by choppy waters or guided to a landmass, it's the same problem: that ship is going somewhere it's not supposed to be.

If you've never seen a ship sink or run aground, it's quite a massive event. The sheer weight of the vessel crashing into the seafloor or running into an island's shallows can completely destroy natural environments like reefs or marshlands, displacing their residents. In the best-case scenario, a sunken ship may become a new home for sea life, and an interesting scientific curiosity. However, depending on what the ship is made of or what it was carrying, it can also release toxic elements into its unwilling home, all but ensuring no natural life can ever return to that area and potentially endangering local human life. If the ship crashes in an odd place, it could even become a dangerous obscured obstacle for other vessels.

Efforts to prevent or recycle ghost ships have been ongoing for about as long as there's been a seafaring industry. Investigators search the remains for identifiers to link and return them to their owners, after which point the vessel either resumes operations or is scuttled. Post-World War I, the U.S. Navy used ghost ships for target practice, though that doesn't really fix the problem. In the modern age, legislators have been workshopping new rules to discourage abandonment in the first place, as well as improving recycling programs to accept more of an old ship's materials.