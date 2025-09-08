How Big Is The Crew On A Cargo Ship?

A cargo ship must have enough crew to work its various departments, which are composed of three sections. The first is the deck section that oversees the general functions and navigation, led by the Captain and Chief Officer and supported by second and third officers and ordinary seamen. Next is the engine department, which runs engineering and propulsion, and is headed by the Chief Engineer, supported by other engineers and crew. Last is the steward department, which manages the food preparation and supply replenishment and can include a chief steward, chief cook, and other support staff.

While crews continue to be vital in cargo ship operations, several important developments in the cargo shipping industry will soon impact the number of crew deployments. Powered by advances in maritime technology, some cargo ships have already reached the point where no crew is present to man the ship. One of the first examples of automated cargo ships is the MV Yara Birkeland, which is a battery-run vessel capable of unmanned operations that has been plying a 30-mile route in Norway, delivering fertilizer since 2022.

Similar to other industries, modernization is the key to continued relevance; in the case of the shipping industry, the adoption of more efficient and environmentally friendly electric cargo ships is vital for long-term sustainability. While advances like automated cargo handling, remote or autonomous operations are the future, human crews will continue to play an essential role. This is because a ship's crew can quickly react, adapt, and make decisions, important functions where AI has limitations, which is why a combination of the strengths of technology and human experience may be the best option for operating cargo ships.