Here's What Happens If You Don't Update Your Xbox Controller
When the Xbox debuted in 2001 as competition for the Sony PlayStation and Nintendo consoles, it did so with a rather clunky, bulky wired controller that actually made the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest gaming controller ever. Since then, the controllers have evolved significantly, becoming more compact, wireless, and even customizable.
They also become much more advanced, capable, and complicated, and if you don't keep up with updates, you may pay the price in gameplay functionality and even battery life. You may notice stick drift or compatibility issues in certain games, or accessories like headsets may not work properly. This is partly because modern controllers use firmware, or software that is permanently stored on devices to help them function properly. We often have to update the software on our phones or laptops, and firmware requires occasional updates as well.
In your Xbox controller, firmware updates serve multiple purposes. They can fix software bugs that went unnoticed at the time of release or after the last update. They can solve compatibility issues, both with specific games and problems that tend to happen after your console updates. Updates will also improve functionality or even add new functions to your controller, and they can also help improve the battery life and help reduce lag. Simply put, if your Xbox controller is not working properly, lagging, or the battery life seems shortened, you should check to see if it needs a firmware update.
How to update your Xbox controller
The video game industry is a massive, billion-dollar beast, and it's in the best interest of stakeholders to make the experience as user-friendly as possible, including more mundane tasks like updating your controllers. While modern controllers typically update automatically when they are connected to the console, it's a good idea to check every once in a while to ensure your controller is up-to-date. This is especially true if you've noticed performance issues.
It's a fairly simple process to update your Xbox controller's firmware, but keep in mind that all Xbox controllers except the original can be updated wirelessly.
- First, press the Xbox button.
- Select "Profile & System."
- Select "Settings."
- Select "Devices & Connections."
- Select "Controllers & Headsets" and then choose the controller that you want to update, and select three dots that look like "..." to see if the firmware requires an update. If it does, select "Firmware Version" and follow the next prompted steps.
If you cannot update wirelessly, you can check for firmware updates with a USB cable. Follow these steps:
- Plug the cable into the Xbox's USB port.
- Plug the other end of the cable into the top of your controller.
- The instructions to install any update should automatically appear, so simply follow those instructions and keep your controller plugged in while the update is in progress.
If the system doesn't automatically detect any updates, try unplugging your stereo headset adapter. If you plugged in that adapter to the controller while downloading a system update or while the controller was off, the auto-detect feature may not work.
Updating your Xbox controller on a PC
If you experience issues updating your controller wirelessly or with a USB, or you'd rather just update the controller using a computer, you can easily do that if you have Windows 10 or the most recent version, Windows 11. Just be aware that you will also need the Xbox Accessories app.
- First, if you don't have the app, go to the Microsoft Store and download the Xbox Accessories app.
- Open the app.
- Connect your Xbox controller to your computer with a USB cable or the Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows.
- If a mandatory update is required, you'll receive a message saying "Update Required."
- Install the update.
The app is only available for Windows 10/11, so if you're running an older version of the software, you will not be able to update your controller in this manner. If you have any issues with a wireless, USB, or PC update, you can troubleshoot or start a chat with a virtual agent on Xbox's support website.