Here's What Happens If You Don't Update Your Xbox Controller

When the Xbox debuted in 2001 as competition for the Sony PlayStation and Nintendo consoles, it did so with a rather clunky, bulky wired controller that actually made the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest gaming controller ever. Since then, the controllers have evolved significantly, becoming more compact, wireless, and even customizable.

They also become much more advanced, capable, and complicated, and if you don't keep up with updates, you may pay the price in gameplay functionality and even battery life. You may notice stick drift or compatibility issues in certain games, or accessories like headsets may not work properly. This is partly because modern controllers use firmware, or software that is permanently stored on devices to help them function properly. We often have to update the software on our phones or laptops, and firmware requires occasional updates as well.

In your Xbox controller, firmware updates serve multiple purposes. They can fix software bugs that went unnoticed at the time of release or after the last update. They can solve compatibility issues, both with specific games and problems that tend to happen after your console updates. Updates will also improve functionality or even add new functions to your controller, and they can also help improve the battery life and help reduce lag. Simply put, if your Xbox controller is not working properly, lagging, or the battery life seems shortened, you should check to see if it needs a firmware update.