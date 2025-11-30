What Is The Best Xbox Controller, According To Gamers?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Xbox lineage kicked off all the way back in 2001 with the release of the first Xbox console. Now, well over 20 years later, the line of consoles has evolved in big and small ways, with its associated items doing the same. Looking back, the Xbox controller has come a long way since the iconic yet oversized Duke controller ruled the roost. This is especially evident when comparing such early designs to those now available for the modern Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. Thus, one has to ask, what is the pinnacle of Xbox controller technology up to this point?
Just as there's a lot of chatter over the strangest Xbox controllers we've ever seen, there's also plenty of discussion regarding the best Xbox Series X and Series S controllers currently on the market. Everything from Turtle Beach's Xbox controllers to Microsoft's own Elite controllers has been discussed, though one controller above all others has won many gamers over: the GameSir G7 SE. Across numerous conversations about the best modern Xbox controller, this model has come up as a solid option for those seeking an upgrade. Some have even gone as far as to say it's the best Xbox controller they've ever owned.
So, what about this wired controller has earned it such a high standing among Xbox gamers? Here are some of the big selling points purchasers have highlighted in their endorsements.
The GameSir G7 has delivered in more ways than one for gamers
Among the numerous online testimonials praising the GameSir G7 SE, certain key points keep emerging. Naturally, in many instances, users felt inclined to discuss the overall feel and function of the controller. Redditor u/Extra-Development805 specifically discussed the lack of stick drift (something you can fix on your Xbox Series X and S controllers), the design of the back triggers, and the presence of rear paddles as some of its notable inclusions. u/Main-Department9806 spoke extensively on the performance and build of the controller, too, making a point to cover the dead-zone-free analog sticks, the use of Hall-effect technology for increased smoothness and responsiveness, and contours for the hands for comfort during long gaming sessions.
Another aspect is the price: the GameSir G7 SE typically costs around $45, depending on where you buy. As any experienced gamer could tell you, that's somewhat reasonable for a modern controller. It may feel lightweight and slightly low-quality in-hand, as u/FarSeason547 on Reddit admitted, but the consensus seems to be that the functionality and durability for the cost are admirable. Redditor u/Evan604 feels that after a year or so of use, it's one of the better controllers they've used within that price point. They even prefer it to the supposed upgrade, the considerably pricier GameSir G7 Pro.
If the online gaming community is any indication, the GameSir G7 SE appears to be a strong choice for Xbox Series X and Series X gaming at this point. Time will tell how well it holds up as new controllers enter the marketplace and players' demands for their controllers change.