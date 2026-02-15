Mazda3 Resale Value: How Much Has The Compact Sedan Depreciated?
In some ways, the Mazda3 compact is a holdover from a different era of Mazda. Over the last decade, Mazda's lineup, like so many other automakers, has become increasingly SUV-focused, with old stalwart models like the mid-sized Mazda6 sedan being discontinued to make room for more popular crossovers. However, for the time being at least, the compact Mazda3 continues to stick around, offered in both sedan and hatchback body styles.
At the moment, the Mazda3, along with the niche MX-5 Miata are the only non-SUVs that Mazda offers in North America, and despite its age, the Mazda3 continues to stand out in the ultra-competitive compact sedan class by offering Mazda's trademark, driver-focused personality along with unique options like a torquey 2.5-liter turbocharged engine and all-wheel-drive, which helps to set it apart from more mainstream competitors like the Toyota Corolla or Honda Civic.
So, what then does this mean for Mazda3 depreciation and resale value? With the current generation Mazda3 having been on sale since the 2019 model year, there's a large sample size of information out there when it comes to depreciation, and it broadly shows that the Mazda3 holds its value right within the typical range for the compact car segment — neither losing its value unusually fast, nor retaining its value beyond the norm.
Nothing unexpected when it comes to resale value
Right off the bat, the one thing that Mazda3 has going in its favor when it comes to depreciation is its relatively inexpensive price when new. A brand new 2026 Mazda3 sedan has a starting MSRP of $25,785 (incl. destination), making it the cheapest vehicle that Mazda sells.
On the high end, a loaded Mazda3 sedan 2.5 Turbo AWD Premium Plus has an MSRP of $37,975. Simply put, the less the car costs when new, the less impactful its total depreciation will be. It also doesn't hurt that modern Mazdas are considered to be quite reliable, helping to lower overall expected ownership costs.
There are a number of ways to look at depreciation, including how much a new car depreciates right off the lot, but the five-year mark is always a good spot to look at depreciation, and it's especially good for the Mazda3, given that the car hasn't changed a whole lot since the current generation went on sale back in 2019.
Per Car Edge's data, a Mazda3 Sedan driven 12,000 miles per year will depreciate about 37% over five years, with the majority of that depreciation happening during the first year of ownership. This backs up the used car data from Kelley Blue Book, which shows an older, 2020 model year Mazda3 Premium sedan depreciating 24% — or about $5,000 over the last three years. This, overall, puts it in the top 10-25% of depreciation among sedans sold in 2020.
A proven entity on the used market
Specifically when compared to its Japanese rivals, the Honda CIvic and Toyota Corolla, these two edge out the Mazda3 with an estimated five-year depreciation of 28% for the Civic, and the Corolla coming in at 32%, but the Mazda beats out the Hyundai Elantra when it comes to five-year depreciation. Again, it's important to remember that on inexpensive compact sedans with sub $30,000 MSRPs, a 5% or 10% difference in five-year depreciation is not going to be nearly as significant as it would on, say, a $65,000 luxury car.
These differences also flatten out when looking at used Mazda3s on the retail market. CarMax listings show comparable, 2022 model year versions of the Mazda3, Honda Civic, and Toyota Corolla sedans, all being priced within a couple thousand dollars of each other. This means buyers can focus on other things about the car, be it fuel economy, interior space, performance, etc.
As for buying used, CarEdge suggests the 2024 Mazda3 as the sweet spot right now, with the car estimated to have 92% of its useful life remaining at 71% of its cost when new. Our most recent review of the 2025 Mazda3 showed the car to still have a lot to offer, even as it ages. Ultimately, we could conclude that resale value isn't likely to be a make-or-break factor when it comes to choosing — or not choosing — the Mazda3 over its competition.