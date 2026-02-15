Mazda3 Resale Value: How Much Has The Compact Sedan Depreciated?

In some ways, the Mazda3 compact is a holdover from a different era of Mazda. Over the last decade, Mazda's lineup, like so many other automakers, has become increasingly SUV-focused, with old stalwart models like the mid-sized Mazda6 sedan being discontinued to make room for more popular crossovers. However, for the time being at least, the compact Mazda3 continues to stick around, offered in both sedan and hatchback body styles.

At the moment, the Mazda3, along with the niche MX-5 Miata are the only non-SUVs that Mazda offers in North America, and despite its age, the Mazda3 continues to stand out in the ultra-competitive compact sedan class by offering Mazda's trademark, driver-focused personality along with unique options like a torquey 2.5-liter turbocharged engine and all-wheel-drive, which helps to set it apart from more mainstream competitors like the Toyota Corolla or Honda Civic.

So, what then does this mean for Mazda3 depreciation and resale value? With the current generation Mazda3 having been on sale since the 2019 model year, there's a large sample size of information out there when it comes to depreciation, and it broadly shows that the Mazda3 holds its value right within the typical range for the compact car segment — neither losing its value unusually fast, nor retaining its value beyond the norm.