NASA's Next Manned Moon Rocket May Have One Major, Dangerous Flaw

Although it seems to have flown slightly under the radar when it comes to the broader public interest and rapid-fire news cycles of today, NASA is currently preparing for one of the most ambitious manned space missions of the last few decades. The space agency is poised to move forward with the next step of the Artemis Program, which is aiming to put humans back on the moon for the first time in over 50 years.

Artemis I, the uncrewed test mission for the program, flew back in late 2022. The next pivotal mission, Artemis II, is expected to take humans farther into space than they've ever gone before on a trajectory that will take them around the moon. It's all part of NASA's plans to to land astronauts on the surface of the satellite once again in the future; at some point after that, the goal is to continue all the way to the surface of Mars.

But as the Artemis II mission gets closer to its now pushed-back launch window, some have raised concerns over the safety of the Orion spacecraft that will carry four astronauts during the lunar fly-by. Their concern specifically calls into question the integrity of Orion's heat shielding; for many, this will will bring back memories of the tragic Space Shuttle Columbia disaster in 2003. Per NASA's view on the situation, the agency says it is well aware of the heat shield issue and has made adjustments to the mission's reentry plan to avoid putting the crew at risk.