This Is DeWalt's Official Advice For Protecting Power Tool Battery Life
If you want your DeWalt batteries to reach their average lifespan, or even go a bit beyond it, you need to take good care of them. For those in need of advice in this regard, DeWalt has explained some of the best ways to protect your nickel-cadmium and lithium-ion batteries for the long haul. First and foremost is to recognize your battery's limits, stopping usage once you notice a substantial decrease in power from the tool it's connected to. Don't attempt to discharge the battery fully, as this can cause internal damage. With your battery running low on power, disconnect it from your tool and let it sit for a while — approximately two hours or until it's at room temperature.
At this point, you can connect your battery to the charger. It's a good idea to charge the battery overnight, allowing time for all cells to be adequately charged. DeWalt batteries can't be overcharged thanks to their built-in maintenance mode, which keeps the battery at full charge until it's removed from the charger. In fact, older DeWalt 18-volt NiCad batteries rapidly lose their charge within days of storage off-charger. Additionally, charging should only take place between 40 and 105 degrees Fahrenheit. Otherwise, a loss in run-time is entirely possible. It's also noteworthy that in the case of NiCad batteries, repetitive, light use can lead to memory development and a subsequent loss in runtime. Thankfully, lithium-ion batteries aren't plagued by this issue.
This just covers two aspects of DeWalt-recommended battery care: use and charging. What does the company have to say about battery storage and how it should be accomplished?
DeWalt's recommended battery storage tips and techniques
Since DeWalt batteries won't always be in use or on a charger, it's key to know how to treat them when they'll sit in storage for some amount of time. Fortunately, the brand has also spoken extensively on this aspect of battery care. When it comes to where the battery is stored, DeWalt recommends areas that are cool, don't see temperature extremes, and are consistently dry. In a similar vein, there shouldn't be potential for the battery to contact liquids, whether that's water, some form of oil, or anything else. When placed in storage, the batteries shouldn't be connected to a DeWalt tool either.
On top of this, there are a few other battery storage tips DeWalt has brought up. If the battery is going to be stored for an extended periods, like throughout the winter season, for example, it should be fully charged before being put away. It's also a good idea to clean up your battery with a slightly damp cloth — no cleaning solvents should contact it — and be mindful of its condition. Cracks, other forms of visible damage, and the inability for it to charge mean it's no good and shouldn't be kept around. Conveniently, DeWalt Service Centers are more than willing to take batteries that have outlived their usefulness so they can be properly disposed of.
DeWalt batteries may have some common problems across the board, but with proper care, there's no reason why users can't get plenty of good work from them. According to the company itself, it doesn't take much to ensure they're usable for as long as possible.