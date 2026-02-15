This Is DeWalt's Official Advice For Protecting Power Tool Battery Life

If you want your DeWalt batteries to reach their average lifespan, or even go a bit beyond it, you need to take good care of them. For those in need of advice in this regard, DeWalt has explained some of the best ways to protect your nickel-cadmium and lithium-ion batteries for the long haul. First and foremost is to recognize your battery's limits, stopping usage once you notice a substantial decrease in power from the tool it's connected to. Don't attempt to discharge the battery fully, as this can cause internal damage. With your battery running low on power, disconnect it from your tool and let it sit for a while — approximately two hours or until it's at room temperature.

At this point, you can connect your battery to the charger. It's a good idea to charge the battery overnight, allowing time for all cells to be adequately charged. DeWalt batteries can't be overcharged thanks to their built-in maintenance mode, which keeps the battery at full charge until it's removed from the charger. In fact, older DeWalt 18-volt NiCad batteries rapidly lose their charge within days of storage off-charger. Additionally, charging should only take place between 40 and 105 degrees Fahrenheit. Otherwise, a loss in run-time is entirely possible. It's also noteworthy that in the case of NiCad batteries, repetitive, light use can lead to memory development and a subsequent loss in runtime. Thankfully, lithium-ion batteries aren't plagued by this issue.

This just covers two aspects of DeWalt-recommended battery care: use and charging. What does the company have to say about battery storage and how it should be accomplished?