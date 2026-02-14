3 Telltale Signs Your Fire TV Stick Is Dying

Nothing lasts forever, and that's especially true of our favorite streaming devices. Buy an Amazon Fire TV Stick, and you're entering into a silent agreement with your future self: You're probably going to have to replace it in four or five years, based on other people's experiences. But how will future you know when the time has officially come? There are a few obvious signs that you'll need to upgrade to the latest Fire TV Stick device.

The reason is simple. Because these devices are so cheap compared to rivals like the Apple TV 4K, Amazon is saying (without actually coming out and saying) that Fire TV Sticks are designed to be replaced rather than repaired. You're not going to find anything in Amazon's marketing materials that calls Fire TV Sticks long-lasting, and you're certainly not going to find official replacement parts out there for DIY repairs beyond new batteries for your Alexa Remote.

That's why it helps to know these three signs you need to go ahead and order that replacement. When a Fire TV Stick is nearing the end of its lifecycle, there's really very little you can do beyond that.