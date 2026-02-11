Public Pooper Flushed Out By High-Tech Police Drone

Drone photography is all the rage these days, with plenty of great and affordable consumer-grade photography drones currently available. Camera-equipped drones are also quite useful for law enforcement, especially for documenting situations when officers may not want (or be able to) get up close and personal. For instance, it recently came to light that the Stoughton, Wisconsin Police Department used a drone to capture images of an individual in the process of committing a crime. The offense? Defecating in a public park, of all things.

This situation occurred at an unnamed park in Stoughton, Wisconsin, where visitors had been regularly reporting unsanitary sights, namely human feces and toilet paper, scattered on a walking path. Naturally, this prompted law enforcement to seek out the individual, who seemed to have a habit of spending their early mornings publicly defecating in this particular park. The police deployed trail cameras and a camera drone and eventually identified the suspect, a 46-year-old woman, who was eventually cited for Indecent Conduct.

This may seem like a pretty novel use for a drone, and it was undeniably effective. As it turns out, though, this is by no means the first time this tech has been used to stop folks from going to the bathroom where they're not supposed to.