'Offline And Unusable': EV Driver Finds Major Flaws In Nevada Charging Network

Despite slowed growth in 2025, there are still millions of electric vehicles on the road in the U.S. Many of those drivers charge their EVs at home, but not everyone has a home charger. And of course, you need to be able to charge your EV on long car trips — the average range of an electric vehicle is about 280 miles. A robust public charging network is vitally important both for current EV drivers and for continued growth in the industry.

It was a booming year for EV infrastructure, with more than 18,000 new DC fast charging (DCFC) stations deployed across the country, resulting in more than 70,000 DCFC stations in total by the end of 2025. But those charging stations are only useful if they're operational. One driver in Nevada, Scott Allison, recently found that less than 25% of fast charging stations were working when he surveyed them at the end of 2025.

On his website dubbed "Scott Explains," the author blogged about his experience in a post titled "Nevada Built an EV Highway and Then Abandoned It." He owns a Kia EV9 and checked out 29 charging stations that were built as part of the Nevada Electric Highway project. Only seven of them were operational. How does what he found impact drivers in Nevada, and what does it mean for EV drivers across the country?