Can A Cheap Supermarket Tool Brand Keep Up With Milwaukee? This YouTuber Finds Out

For many professionals and tool enthusiasts, Milwaukee is the most beloved brand in the game. No matter how expensive the tools can be versus others, and despite new equipment from the competition, nothing can turn their heads from the red and black brand. But if you're on a budget and need a power tool that won't break the bank, Jim with Philly Fixed on YouTube has an another option, and its performance might surprise you.

As the head-to-head video shows, Parkside does pretty well, especially for a "grocery store" brand. However, it's definitely more suited to DIY tasks than professional work. If you need reliable torque and dependable power for smaller jobs around the house, you may get just what you need from this drill for around $55, available new on eBay. You'll pay about twice as much for the M12 drill from Milwaukee's portable productivity system, which might have more power and capability than you actually need.

Like many of the brand's tools, Parkside's drill is user-friendly, with a compact and lightweight design. This can make DIY tasks easier, as you may avoid the strain and fatigue that you might get when using heavier brands of tools. You can also swap batteries from one Parkside tool to another, as long as the voltage matches. This means you won't have to spend extra money on a subset of batteries and chargers within the Parkside family of tools.