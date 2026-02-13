Woman's $134K Solar Nightmare Shows Why You Should Always Read The Contract

The solar company involved in this particular incident, Sunrun, stated to KPRC 2 News that "[w]e regret the difficulties Ms. Holt has experienced and acknowledge that we did not meet our high customer service standards in this case." It's not clear if the company intentionally misled Holt or if she simply misunderstood the terms of the agreement, but one thing is obvious — it's vital that you read the entire contract and understand all the terms and conditions before you enter into any agreement.

KPRC 2 News reports that AARP Texas has detailed a deluge of complaints related to solar panels in recent years, with a more than 500% increase from 2018 to 2023. One challenge for consumers is when contracts are presented only on electronic tablets, which can make them harder to read. Texas recently passed the Residential Solar Retailer Regulatory Act, which gives the state the ability to more closely regulate residential solar sales. It will take effect later in 2026. Other states have passed similar legislation, including Nevada and California.

There are simple steps that consumers can take to protect themselves from any kind of fraudulent contract. First, be prepared to say no to door-to-door salespeople and shut your door if you must! Never sign a contract without thoroughly reading it in its entirety, and research any company before you sign. Look for consumer reviews and complaints and be sure to completely understand both upfront and any continuing costs that may be associated with the product or service. Finally, in the case of solar panels, be sure your roof is suitable for such an installation.