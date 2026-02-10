ATM Malware Scheme Allegedly Stole Millions With Nothing But A Thumb Drive

A federal grand jury in Nebraska has handed down an indictment charging 31 more people in connection with what authorities are calling a nationwide ATM hacking conspiracy. The charges include conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank burglary, and computer fraud. This follows two earlier indictments from October and December 2025, which already charged 56 other individuals. The total number of individuals charged now stands at 87.

A press release by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) highlights that the alleged scheme involved installing malware on ATMs across the country. The malware used a technique referred to in cybersecurity circles as "jackpotting", and it would basically force the machines to spit out cash on command. The defendants allegedly would connect an external device, such as a thumb drive, containing malware. It apparently worked so well that it generated millions in illegal proceeds, according to the DOJ.

But it clearly wasn't enough to evade the law. Now, leading the investigation is the FBI's Omaha Field Office alongside Homeland Security Investigations. They are joined by dozens of other law enforcement agencies across the country, who are assisting. Meanwhile, the prosecutors are the DOJ's Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nebraska.