Cars Have Had Power Windows For Way Longer Than You Might Think

You may not know it, but most American automobile manufacturers phased out hand-operated window cranks on new cars years ago. The last company to finally ditch them entirely was Jeep in September 2024, with its 2025 model-year Wrangler JL and Gladiator. However, when Slate announced the specifics for its yet-to-be-released low-priced EV truck, hand-cranked windows were suddenly back on the menu.

Power windows may seem like a more recent vehicle option, but they've actually been around, albeit in a very crude form, since the 1920s. Flint Motors Division — a wholly owned subsidiary of Durant Motors Company — experimented with pressurized hydraulic fluid to raise and lower "automatic windows" in its 1925 Model E-55s. Over the next decade or so, engineers experimented with hydraulic circuits to move seats and raise and lower convertible tops, which segued into hydroelectric power using a combination of electric pumps and fluid lines.

Packard offered what is recognized as the first "power windows" in its 1941 model-year Custom Super Eight 180 touring sedan, marketing it as hydraulic window lifts powered by a "Hydro-Electric" system. In an industry where imitation is more about "Keeping up with the Joneses" than flattery, Ford soon followed with a very similar hydraulic system on its 1941 Lincoln Custom limousines and seven-passenger sedans. A year later, General Motors offered a central hydraulic pump to raise and lower its convertible tops, then used it to power windows and seats on its luxury models.