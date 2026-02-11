Your TV's HDMI Port May Be Spying On You - Can You Actually Stop It?

While there are multiple reasons why you may want to stop using HDMI cables, this largely comes down to issues with the cables themselves rather than their ports. As it turns out, though, there may be a good reason to look twice at HDMI ports as well, specifically those on the back of TVs. If you have a smart TV, there's a good chance that those seemingly innocuous ports are spying on you when in use via automatic content recognition (ACR): a method of data collection that utilizes the connection between a smart TV, an HDMI cable, and an external device like a laptop or gaming console.

Like seemingly everything in the technological world, ACR has become so wide-reaching thanks to its ability to make money. As mentioned, it exists to collect data on the media you consume; this way, your TV can more effectively push content that fits your viewing profile. On top of that, it also helps those in marketing send targeted advertisements that are catered to your needs and interests, increasing the likelihood you'll buy the products or services your TV displays. Worse yet, like anything on the Internet, once it's out there, it's out there. All you can do is try to prevent it from getting into the hands of other entities to begin with.

If this level of snooping through your TV's HDMI port makes you uncomfortable, know you aren't entirely powerless against it. There are things you can do to counteract ACR and its shady data collection practices.