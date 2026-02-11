This Smartphone Lets You Use Windows, But Is Far From A New Windows Phone

Microsoft pulled the plug on Windows Phone all the way back in 2017, a move that CEO Satya Nadella came to regret years later. Even though some enthusiasts are trying to keep their aging Windows Phone devices alive, the project is dead at Microsoft, and there's no official consumer-friendly route to put desktop-class Windows OS on a phone either. Nex Computer is attempting just that by offering Android, Linux, and Windows 11 on a phone, which is now up for pre-orders as the NexPhone.

When you put Windows on a smartphone, which seems to be a popular passion project for enthusiasts, the full-fledged desktop experience opens on the screen. The icons are too small, the orientation is odd, and the performance tanks. Nex took a rather different approach, one that looks pretty similar to the Windows Phone UI. "We built our own Mobile UI from the ground up to make Windows far easier to navigate on a phone," writes Emre Kosmaz, founding chief of the company.

Instead of the staggered icons occupying the edges of the screen, the custom UI is modeled after Windows Phone. The Windows 11 UI on the NexPhone is pretty similar, and the core purpose of this design is to make the UI user-friendly for touch-based interactions. But when you connect the phone to an external display, the full-fledged Windows 11 UI pops open, offering a proper computing experience.

The NexPhone also offers a Linux app, which launches Debian. All three operating systems have desktop modes. But despite lofty ambitions, the device faces serious problems — including a complete lack of cellular connectivity under Windows — that might put some users off.