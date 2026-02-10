UK Program Aims To Bring 3D-Printed Drones To The Battlefield

Drones for warfare can be produced relatively cheaply, and in tremendous numbers. They're also small, elusive, and potentially very valuable, whether for recon purposes or when armed with potent explosives. For an army on the move, though, it can be very difficult to maintain them, with access to parts in more remote areas being very limited. There are further limitations too, which is why Ukraine is reliant on several companies to keep its military drone operation afloat.

It's one thing to use supply chains to bring finished, produced models to the front line, but quite another for service members to be able to produce and repair them while on or near the field. It's for this reason that the British army has been exploring the potential of 3D-printed drones. This first came into play for the British during Exercise Bull Storm, a training session on a huge scale that saw 1,200 British soldiers from 11 Brigade engage in combat training in the harsh terrain of Kenya. In such an environment, naturally, a unit is largely reliant on being self-sustaining, and so the difficulty of procuring drones is self-evident. This was where the innovation of 3D printing came in.

As reported in Soldier, Major Steve Watts of 3rd Battalion noted that "we obtained what's called special purpose clearance from the Military Aviation Authority to build and fly our self-made drones during this training." Just how unique this opportunity was, Major Watts wasn't sure, but he added, "I believe it's the first time anyone in the [British] army has done this." A single drone was printed in 3.5 hours or so, with an additional hour required to assemble it. The British produced an experimental total of just five drones during the exercise, but the experience could prove invaluable.