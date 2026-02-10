Your New Tires May Have Tracking Tech Built In: Here's Why

Smart tracking technology has made its way into many different corners of the automotive industry, including your tires. Several major tire brands like Michelin and Continental use radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags that are embedded in their latest tires to track individual tires throughout their lifespan, from the moment they leave the factory through to their end-of-life processing. If you buy a new tire from one of these manufacturers, there's a good chance that it might come with an RFID tag inside. There are several reasons that some manufacturers have started using them, with tag manufacturer Murata highlighting the main use cases.

According to Murata, manufacturers use RFID tags to track individual tires throughout the delivery process, before they ever make it onto a vehicle. Scanning a tire into a warehouse upon delivery is faster and more reliable than manually checking each tire, and it means any tires missing from a shipment can be quickly identified. Vehicle manufacturers can also use the tags to quickly confirm that each tire is correctly fitted on the assembly line.

Once a new tire is out on the road, RFID tracking tags are still useful. They work without batteries, so there's no extra maintenance required, but technicians at a service center can potentially use them to download information about a specific tire's history from a cloud database. This could be information about when the tire was manufactured, or its previously recorded tread depths, but it's also an easy way to check if a tire is subject to any recalls.