Navy Base Shoots Down Unauthorized Drone, But The Pilot Was One Of Their Own

Drones used by the United States military are some of the most technologically advanced and deadly machines used in warfare. Everyone in the military knows their worth, as they've helped to protect troops on the ground by extending and multiplying force towards the enemy. They've also been used in operations to locate lost personnel and much more. While giant drones like MQ-9 Reaper hunter-killers or RQ-4 Global Hawk are exceptionally large; there are far more options when it comes to smaller drones.

The military is on a state of constant alert regarding small drones, as these represent dangerous threats that must be countered when detected. To this end, the U.S. military employs various defense capabilities to ensure they don't operate in restricted airspace. This was proven in early February 2026, when unspecified defense systems at Ault Field, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, disabled a drone operating in its airspace. While the Navy released information regarding the incident, it didn't detail the systems used to take down the drone.

It was later revealed that the drone operator wasn't a nefarious actor looking to exploit the base's potential security weaknesses; it was one of their own. Base spokesman Michael Welding told Stars and Stripes, "The drone operator was a reservist here on temporary duty. During a break, unbeknownst to his superiors, he deployed a personal drone in violation of base regulations. The drone was detected once airborne, and countermeasures were deployed to render the device inoperable."