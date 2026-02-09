This Cheap Gadget Converts AA Batteries Into A D Battery - Here's How

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Despite the rise of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, there are still many times when non-rechargeable batteries are the better option. Among the most common of these is the ubiquitous AA battery. In fact, many of us will have a collection of these stored in a kitchen drawer or tucked away in a workshop unit. This is because the battery type is used in many common household electronics, including remote controls, clocks, smoke alarms, flashlights, thermostats, and radios. It's worth noting that rechargeable AA batteries are also available.

In short, they're convenient and usually ready to replace at a moment's notice. What's far less common in the nation's battery drawers is the AA's bigger sibling — the D battery. Despite being used in items like larger flashlights, lanterns, radios, and some emergency equipment, D cells are bought less frequently.

And there's the problem. While most of us will have a ready supply of AA batteries at hand when the TV remote fails, the same is less likely when a D-battery-compatible device finally needs fresh power. This is where a handy, cheap, and practical device can come to the rescue. The item in question is the DSLRKIT AA-to-D battery converter, a device that, for a few dollars, can save you from the frustration of a likely fruitless hunt for the rarely seen D battery in battery drawers.

Let's take a closer look at the cheap gadget that's worthy of a place in your battery drawer.