What Does 'S' And 'P' Stand For On A Battery Pack?

When it comes to batteries, most of us will have a handle on fundamentals like volts, amps, and watts. But what about the rest of the jargon? One of the common head-scratchers is just what the "S" and the "P" on a battery pack mean. Put simply, these letters let us know whether the battery pack is configured in 'series' or in 'parallel' — we won't insult you by elaborating on which is which. However, we will go into some detail on how that simple labelling reveals not just the internal architecture of the battery, but why it's important.

In other words, the P and S on a battery pack determine how the individual cells within a pack are connected. In a cell where the batteries are connected in series, the positive terminal in one cell connects to the negative terminal in the adjoining cell, and so on — Think of how you stack the cells positive to negative in many flashlights, and you have the picture. The effect of this is to multiply the voltage the battery can supply, e.g., connecting two 1.5-volt batteries in series supplies 3 volts.

In a parallel arrangement, the opposite applies. In these packs, all the positive terminals are connected, as are the negative terminals. In this scenario, connecting two 12-volt batteries will still result in a 12-volt output. However, the energy capacity of the pack is doubled, which is why many diesel trucks have two batteries. And, just to muddy the waters a little, many battery packs combine both architectures.