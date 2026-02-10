You've Probably Been Pronouncing 'Ryobi' Wrong This Entire Time

There's nothing worse than going to the hardware store, knowing exactly what you need, asking an employee where to find it... and realizing you don't even know how to pronounce the name of thing you're searching for. It's a common cause of embarrassment for Ryobi shoppers, most of whom have heard at least two different pronunciations for the green-and-black brand: "Rye-oh-bee" vs "Ree-oh-bee."

The debate's been raging for years, of course, but it was recently reignited when after a Reddit user by the name of @Sea-Flamingo1969 decided to go straight to the source. Instead of polling friends or trusting gut instinct, they contacted Ryobi customer service directly and asked a simple question: What's the official pronunciation of the brand name? The response was definitive: According to the brand itself, it's pronounced "Ree-oh-bee." Have you been confidently wrong about this mundane thing your entire adult life, or were you right on the money?