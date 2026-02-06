Historic P-47G Thunderbolt To Fly Again After Spending Six Years Grounded
World War II was the biggest conflict in human history, and it saw the development of numerous types of planes on all sides. While there were many iconic WWII fighter aircraft, one that often stands out is the Republic P-47 Thunderbolt. While it was a heavy fighter, it was nonetheless versatile and could carry out various roles in operations throughout the war. The fighter was notable for its powerful Whitney R-2800 Double Wasp radial engine and remains an icon of WWII.
Because the P-47 is a favorite fighter of aviation enthusiasts, many have been restored to working order or are on display in museums. One such example, the P-47G (serial number 42-25254), owned and operated by Planes of Fame, was grounded in 2020 and hasn't flown since. While it was sitting on the ground, the Thunderbolt didn't gather dust, and was instead worked on, getting a complete overhaul, and it's finally ready to take to the skies over Chino Airport, California, once again.
Planes of Fame advertised the flight, which is set to take place on Saturday, February 7, 2026. The plane, which is nicknamed the "Juggernaut of the Air," is a huge attraction for the museum. The event promises to attract visitors from all over, many of whom have likely never seen a classic WWII aircraft fly through the skies just as it did over Europe, Africa, and the Pacific Theater in the 1940s. The aircraft will take flight at 12:15 pm, following a detailed presentation at 10:30 am.
The Juggernaut of the Sky's history and capabilities
Planes of Fame's P-47G was built by Republic Aviation Company under license, at their Evansville, Indiana, plant in 1944. It was used during the war as a trainer, operating out of Grand Central Airport in Glendale, California. After WWII, it was purchased and stored before finally making it to the museum, where it participated in airshows for many years. In 1980, it was restored for museum display before being made flightworthy once more. That process has repeated, and the aircraft is finally able to return to full operation.
To restore it for the event on February 7, 2026, Planes of Fame performed an overhaul of its engine, which it previously displayed in the museum. In terms of capabilities, the P-47G is highly agile, making it one of the best aircraft to watch at airshows. It's unclear how it will be flown during the Juggernaut of the Sky's return to operability, but there's a good chance that spectators will be treated to an outstanding show of aerial maneuvers.
The P-47G is a heavy fighter, as its maximum takeoff weight is 14,500 lbs. For comparison, the P-51 Mustang's maximum takeoff weight is 12,100 lbs., though most models were well below that. The Thunderbolt can travel up to 800 miles at a maximum speed of 433 mph, and it can reach a service ceiling of 43,000 ft. When they were armed for combat, P-47Gs ruled the skies, carrying eight .50 caliber machine guns with the further capability of carrying two 500 lb. bombs.