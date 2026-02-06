Historic P-47G Thunderbolt To Fly Again After Spending Six Years Grounded

World War II was the biggest conflict in human history, and it saw the development of numerous types of planes on all sides. While there were many iconic WWII fighter aircraft, one that often stands out is the Republic P-47 Thunderbolt. While it was a heavy fighter, it was nonetheless versatile and could carry out various roles in operations throughout the war. The fighter was notable for its powerful Whitney R-2800 Double Wasp radial engine and remains an icon of WWII.

Because the P-47 is a favorite fighter of aviation enthusiasts, many have been restored to working order or are on display in museums. One such example, the P-47G (serial number 42-25254), owned and operated by Planes of Fame, was grounded in 2020 and hasn't flown since. While it was sitting on the ground, the Thunderbolt didn't gather dust, and was instead worked on, getting a complete overhaul, and it's finally ready to take to the skies over Chino Airport, California, once again.

Planes of Fame advertised the flight, which is set to take place on Saturday, February 7, 2026. The plane, which is nicknamed the "Juggernaut of the Air," is a huge attraction for the museum. The event promises to attract visitors from all over, many of whom have likely never seen a classic WWII aircraft fly through the skies just as it did over Europe, Africa, and the Pacific Theater in the 1940s. The aircraft will take flight at 12:15 pm, following a detailed presentation at 10:30 am.