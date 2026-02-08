Sorry, Chiefs Fans: Your Vanity License Plates Could Soon Be Banned

Missouri drivers may want to get a brand new Kansas City Chiefs license plate as soon as possible. That's because a state lawmaker has introduced a bill that would end the production of Chiefs-branded specialty plates in Missouri.

House Bill 3050, filed in late January by Rep. Chad Perkins of Bowling Green, would terminate Missouri's emblem agreement with the Chiefs starting August 28, 2026. After that date, no new plates featuring the team's logo would be issued anywhere in the state. Plus, those annual $35 donations drivers currently pay to keep the plates would no longer be collected after that date, either. That said, if you already have one of these plates on your car, they'd actually stay valid until they expire.

For some background on how these plates work, Missouri has offered them since 1999. To get one, you had to donate $35 each year to the Chiefs Children's Fund (a nonprofit now called the Hunt Family Foundation). Then, you bring your receipt over to a license office and pay another $15 processing fee. It costs extra money, but roughly 656 Missourians were reportedly rocking them as of December 2025, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue. Sure, the news is a shocker, but it's nothing compared to the kind of headaches some of the most regrettable vanity plates in history have caused their owners.

The reasoning behind the ban is actually really petty. It all goes back to December, when Chiefs officials announced plans to leave Arrowhead Stadium – the team's longtime home in Missouri – and relocate across the state line to Kansas City, Kansas. The plan is to build a new domed stadium over there that would open for the 2031 NFL season, essentially meaning that Missouri loses the team for good once their current lease expires.