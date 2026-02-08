This 1970 Chevy Camaro Performance Package Is A Rarity That Still Wows Today

The 1970 Camaro Z28, one of the best-looking Chevy Camaros of all time, was a package for the Camaro that sold 8,733 units during the 1970 model year. This was just 7% of the 124,901 Camaros GM sold that year, making it an especially rare package.

The Z28 was a homologation package for Trans-Am racing, which required automakers to produce a minimum number of street cars equipped with specific hardware in order to make the hardware legal to race in the series. For 1970, the Z28 package consisted of a 350-CI LT-1 V8 with a Holley four-barrel carb and solid lifters producing 360 hp, similar to the one available in the 1970 LT-1 Corvette. The Z28 package also included a heavy-duty suspension and a Positraction rear axle, all for a hefty $573 premium (nearly $5,000 in today's money).

The Z28 package was essentially a small-block V8 performance setup for serious gearheads who also wanted a car that could handle corners well. Car and Driver tested an automatic 1970 Camaro Z28 in May 1970 and recorded a 0-60 mph time of 5.8 seconds, a 0-100 mph time of 14.2 seconds, and a nearly identical quarter-mile time of 14.2 seconds at 100.3 mph. Observed top speed was 118 mph. Car and Driver's particular Camaro was equipped with both a three-speed automatic transmission and an acceleration-friendly 4:10 rear axle ratio, which likely restored some of the performance lost to the automatic.