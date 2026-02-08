5 Everyday Apps That Work Without Internet

Most people stream their music these days, and there's no more popular service than Spotify. But although the app is primarily designed around streaming music from the cloud, it has several offline features that make it useful even without an internet connection. You can download songs, albums, and playlists for offline playback, and the app can also play local audio files.

Spotify has a download button at the top of every album or playlist page and in the three-dot menu for individual songs. If you ever need to stock up on music for a flight or road trip — where a 4G or 5G connection may not be available – you can use the download feature to do so. You can have up to 10,000 songs stored offline at any given time. The music can be stored for an unlimited period of time, provided you connect to the internet at least once every 30 days. You must also be subscribed to Spotify Premium; free users can only download podcasts.

Spotify can also be used as a local music player. If you have a digital music library, this is a great way to listen to those iTunes downloads and totally legal Limewire tracks alongside all of your current favorites. However, Spotify will not play local files by default. To enable the functionality on iOS or Android, head into the app's settings by tapping your profile picture at the top-left of the home tab. Tap Settings and Privacy, then tap Apps and Devices. Enable the Local Audio Files feature, and you're off to the races.