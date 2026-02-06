Harbor Freight Just Dropped A New Purple Color For Several US General Tool Cabinets
Harbor Freight has hit the ground running in 2026, debuting a selection of products that aren't power tools, including smartphone-compatible OBD II code readers and foldable welding tables. It's not just introducing new offerings for 2026, though; it's also expanding color options for several of its U.S. General tool boxes and cabinets, with purple the latest addition to the lineup.
U.S. General is one of Harbor Freight's in-house brands and focuses primarily on tool storage solutions. In late 2025, Harbor Freight announced it was adding three colors to the list of exterior color options for U.S. General products: purple, slate gray, and green. Green and gray arrived first, with purple now the newest shade customers can choose from at the time of writing. Many of U.S. General's third-generation of tool chests, such as its triple-bank roll cab, work center hutch, and 22-inch end locker, are all now available in purple.
Certain attachments and accessories, such as folding side trays for U.S. General carts, also come in purple. This helps those opting for the new color to keep their tool setup looking uniform. However, many U.S. General accessories, like its Magnetic Power Strip and Magnetic Glove/Tissue Dispenser, are not currently sold in purple as of early February 2026.
Harbor Freight likely has another new color on the horizon
Another U.S. General product that is now available in purple is the Snap-On-esque Mini Steel Toolbox. Originally perceived by many as a gimmick, the store's compact, 10-pound toolbox eventually became a very popular item, due in part to its simple functionality and sub-$20 price tag.
Like other U.S. General products, the Mini Steel Toolbox comes in black, red, and blue, as well as the newer green, slate gray, and purple colors. However, Harbor Freight is capitalizing on the Mini Toolbox's virality by asking followers to vote on the next color option for the product. In August 2025, the retailer announced a seventh color would be added in 2026, with voters able to choose from light pink, hot pink, yellow, or orange.
Harbor Freight provided mock-ups for the vote, but it wouldn't be hard to imagine what the Mini Toolbox would look like in either orange or yellow anyway. That's because a lot of other equipment from the brand, like the U.S. General Series 3 72 x 22-inch Triple-Bank Roll Cab, already comes in yellow and orange, as well as white, and that's in addition to the six colors currently available for the Mini Toolbox. Thankfully, cost needn't be a factor when deciding which color is right for you, as the price remains the same for these U.S. General products regardless of color.