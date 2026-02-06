Harbor Freight Just Dropped A New Purple Color For Several US General Tool Cabinets

Harbor Freight has hit the ground running in 2026, debuting a selection of products that aren't power tools, including smartphone-compatible OBD II code readers and foldable welding tables. It's not just introducing new offerings for 2026, though; it's also expanding color options for several of its U.S. General tool boxes and cabinets, with purple the latest addition to the lineup.

U.S. General is one of Harbor Freight's in-house brands and focuses primarily on tool storage solutions. In late 2025, Harbor Freight announced it was adding three colors to the list of exterior color options for U.S. General products: purple, slate gray, and green. Green and gray arrived first, with purple now the newest shade customers can choose from at the time of writing. Many of U.S. General's third-generation of tool chests, such as its triple-bank roll cab, work center hutch, and 22-inch end locker, are all now available in purple.

Certain attachments and accessories, such as folding side trays for U.S. General carts, also come in purple. This helps those opting for the new color to keep their tool setup looking uniform. However, many U.S. General accessories, like its Magnetic Power Strip and Magnetic Glove/Tissue Dispenser, are not currently sold in purple as of early February 2026.