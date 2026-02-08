Not A Smart TV, Not A Chromecast – The Google TV Device Most People Don't Know About
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A case could easily be made that there are just too darn many ways to watch TV these days, with consumers facing no particular shortage of online streaming providers and platforms to choose from. But sometimes your tech can help make those decisions for you. Case in point, it's safe to assume that diehard Apple users currently have an Apple TV box connected to their television. Ditto for fans of the Google brand, who may prefer to utilize the Google TV platform in their day-to-day viewing.
The Google TV platform is, arguably, less of a presence in the greater television and streaming realm than, for example, Apple TV or Roku, as the latter has become a standard on-board option for many new television models from the major manufacturers. But with some claiming Google TV outperforms many smart TV platforms for intuitive personalization, it's starting to get more love from some big time smart TV makers, who are tabbing it as the preferable on-board option. Likewise, Chromecast devices — which borrow a Google TV signal from your phone, tablet or laptop and play it on your television — have also become popular for fans of the platform.
There is, however, a third option that many viewers may not have considered, with Google TV now becoming a staple on some in-home projectors. That makes the platform an ideal choice for folks looking to upgrade their home theater with streaming projection, or those looking to take their any backyard viewing party to the next level.
Here's what a projector with Google TV might cost you
There are, naturally, many other factors to consider outside of built-in Google TV when it comes to choosing a projector. But most of the newer models on the market do indeed come equipped with the capability to stream content from any number of providers.
As for Google TV projectors, there are currently plenty of intriguing options to choose from. As you might expect, they're spread all across the spectrum in terms of cost. On the low end of the market, Happrun has a 4k projector outfitted with Dolby 3D Audio, electric focus and auto vertical keystone that is currently selling for just $219.99 through Walmart. For just under $100 more — $299.99 to be precise — Aurzen's Boom Google TV projector provides a few desirable upgrades, including image precision-boosting ToF (Time of Flight) auto focus, a 10-degree adjustable stand, and powerful 10W speakers.
If you've got a few extra Benjamins to burn on a Google TV projector, Epson's Lifestudio Flex provides some solid bang for the buck, even at a normal retail price of $849.99. At that price, you get 700 lumens of color and white light, sound by Bose, 3 LCD Triple Core Engine Technology, and full-HD picture up to 150". And yes, you can spend a lot more money on a Google TV projector if you want, with some high-end options running up in the thousands of dollars. It all comes down to what you actually want from the device itself and, of course, how much Google TV might elevate your screening experience.