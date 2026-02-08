Not A Smart TV, Not A Chromecast – The Google TV Device Most People Don't Know About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A case could easily be made that there are just too darn many ways to watch TV these days, with consumers facing no particular shortage of online streaming providers and platforms to choose from. But sometimes your tech can help make those decisions for you. Case in point, it's safe to assume that diehard Apple users currently have an Apple TV box connected to their television. Ditto for fans of the Google brand, who may prefer to utilize the Google TV platform in their day-to-day viewing.

The Google TV platform is, arguably, less of a presence in the greater television and streaming realm than, for example, Apple TV or Roku, as the latter has become a standard on-board option for many new television models from the major manufacturers. But with some claiming Google TV outperforms many smart TV platforms for intuitive personalization, it's starting to get more love from some big time smart TV makers, who are tabbing it as the preferable on-board option. Likewise, Chromecast devices — which borrow a Google TV signal from your phone, tablet or laptop and play it on your television — have also become popular for fans of the platform.

There is, however, a third option that many viewers may not have considered, with Google TV now becoming a staple on some in-home projectors. That makes the platform an ideal choice for folks looking to upgrade their home theater with streaming projection, or those looking to take their any backyard viewing party to the next level.