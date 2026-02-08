This Honda Earned The IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Rating For Small Cars

When buying a car, there are few elements more important than safety. That's why the likes of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) are important, ensuring drivers are well-informed about how safe the latest vehicles on the market are. The 2025 Honda Civic four-door hatchback led the charge for the automaker in the IIHS's 2025 Top Safety Pick+ awards, being one of six cars to receive the award in the Small Car segment. According to IIHS' testing rubric, the 2025 Civic performed well where it needed to — albeit with a bit of room for improvement in the coming years.

The 2025 Civic earned a "Good" score, the highest a car can achieve, in four areas. As far as crashes go, it succeeded in the small overlap front test, the updated moderate overlap front test, and the updated side test. In the IIHS' Crash Avoidance and Mitigation tests, it earned a "Good" score for its headlights. The other tests in the category, namely front crash prevention for vehicle-to-vehicle and pedestrian incidents, were a step down, with "Acceptable" grades. The lowest score was for seat belt reminders in the Seat Belt and Child Restraints category, which were graded "Marginal," narrowly avoiding a "Poor" grade.

This Civic is part of one of the nameplate's best generations ever, and it's also a big winner when it comes to safety compared to other small cars. As it turns out, though, it's not the only Honda vehicle to earn high marks from the IIHS for this model year.