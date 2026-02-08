This Honda Earned The IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Rating For Small Cars
When buying a car, there are few elements more important than safety. That's why the likes of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) are important, ensuring drivers are well-informed about how safe the latest vehicles on the market are. The 2025 Honda Civic four-door hatchback led the charge for the automaker in the IIHS's 2025 Top Safety Pick+ awards, being one of six cars to receive the award in the Small Car segment. According to IIHS' testing rubric, the 2025 Civic performed well where it needed to — albeit with a bit of room for improvement in the coming years.
The 2025 Civic earned a "Good" score, the highest a car can achieve, in four areas. As far as crashes go, it succeeded in the small overlap front test, the updated moderate overlap front test, and the updated side test. In the IIHS' Crash Avoidance and Mitigation tests, it earned a "Good" score for its headlights. The other tests in the category, namely front crash prevention for vehicle-to-vehicle and pedestrian incidents, were a step down, with "Acceptable" grades. The lowest score was for seat belt reminders in the Seat Belt and Child Restraints category, which were graded "Marginal," narrowly avoiding a "Poor" grade.
This Civic is part of one of the nameplate's best generations ever, and it's also a big winner when it comes to safety compared to other small cars. As it turns out, though, it's not the only Honda vehicle to earn high marks from the IIHS for this model year.
Quite a few Honda vehicles received the IIHS' top award
Honda's 2025 Civic four-door hatchback wasn't the only one of its vehicles to receive the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award. The 2025 Honda Accord four-door sedan received the award in the Midsize Car category. It earned "Good" grades in the entire Crashworthiness category, and the same grade for its headlights and seat belt reminders. It also received a "Good+" grade for the ease-of-use of its LATCH, or child seat attachment system. The Accord's pedestrian front crash prevention system was the only element to receive an Acceptable rating.
Moving into the SUV realm, Honda continued to do well in the IIHS' testing. The 2025 Honda HR-V four-door SUV won out in the Small SUVs category. It also swept the Crashworthiness category with "Good" ratings while simultaneously earning "Good" grades for its seat belt reminders and pedestrian front crash prevention system. The 2026 Honda Passport — one of the best Honda SUVs available, according to experts — was another success in the Midsize SUV segment. It received "Good" grades across the board, with one "Good+" for its LATCH system's ease of use.
The IIHS' testing shows that Honda offers buyers an especially safe vehicle in most market segments. While no car is perfect, the 2025 Civic, Accord, and HR-V, as well as the 2026 Passport, certainly do well where it counts.