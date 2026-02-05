Ring Aims Its 2026 Super Bowl Commercial Directly At Pet Lovers Everywhere

Ring has revealed its new Search Party For Dogs program in its first-ever Super Bowl ad, aiming to help communities find lost dogs using security cameras. According to the Animal Humane Society, over 10 million pets go missing a year, but Ring's new app feature can help owners reunite with their furry family members.

Distraught owners can use Search Party to share their pet's name, description, and photo on the Ring app. This will let their neighbors utilize the AI capabilities of outdoor Ring cameras like the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus to scan any dogs that appear on camera. If there's a match, camera owners will get a notification and the option to share the footage and location with the dog's owners. The Super Bowl ad claims that Search Party has helped find at least one dog a day since it launched.

"Before Search Party, the best you could do was drive up and down the neighborhood, shouting your dog's name in hopes of finding them," said Jamie Siminoff, Ring's Chief Inventor. "Now, pet owners can mobilize the whole community ... to find lost pets more effectively than ever before."