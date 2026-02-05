Ring Aims Its 2026 Super Bowl Commercial Directly At Pet Lovers Everywhere
Ring has revealed its new Search Party For Dogs program in its first-ever Super Bowl ad, aiming to help communities find lost dogs using security cameras. According to the Animal Humane Society, over 10 million pets go missing a year, but Ring's new app feature can help owners reunite with their furry family members.
Distraught owners can use Search Party to share their pet's name, description, and photo on the Ring app. This will let their neighbors utilize the AI capabilities of outdoor Ring cameras like the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus to scan any dogs that appear on camera. If there's a match, camera owners will get a notification and the option to share the footage and location with the dog's owners. The Super Bowl ad claims that Search Party has helped find at least one dog a day since it launched.
"Before Search Party, the best you could do was drive up and down the neighborhood, shouting your dog's name in hopes of finding them," said Jamie Siminoff, Ring's Chief Inventor. "Now, pet owners can mobilize the whole community ... to find lost pets more effectively than ever before."
Ring's first Super Bowl ad is meant to spread awareness
Since this is Ring's first Super Bowl ad, the marketing team was really focused on how to tell the company's story. Speaking to Forbes, Ring Chief Commercial Officer, Mimi Swain, said that its story is one of "community, connection, and helping people in real-life situations."
Swain explained that almost everyone can understand how it feels when a dog goes missing. This allowed Super Bowl viewers to see the impact that Ring can have when neighbors are connected through technology. "It shows Ring as neighbors helping neighbors, not just cameras watching footage," she stated to Forbes.
Ring is not necessarily hoping to scale the company financially from this large marketing investment. Instead, Swain claimed that it truly wants to help more missing dogs reunite with their families by raising awareness of the program. Either way, it's an emotional take on the power of advertising that seems to be the trend in Super Bowl ads this year, with companies like Toyota also releasing ads designed to appeal to families and friends who may be tuning in to the game together.