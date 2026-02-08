Consumer Reports Says This Expensive Lexus Hybrid Fails To Deliver Real Gas Savings
Drivers continue to shift away from vehicles powered solely by fossil fuels. In turn, hybrid models have become increasingly popular for those who may not be ready to go all-in on the future and invest in one of the more reliable, fully electric vehicles on the market. To that end, even luxury car companies have been pushing hybrid powertrain options in many of their more popular models.
That list does indeed include Lexus, the luxury division of Toyota Motor Corporation, which has been pretty aggressive in expanding its lineup of hybrid vehicles. That's not much of a shock, as Lexus' parent company, Toyota, recently announced plans to dramatically increase its output of hybrids. What may be surprising to some is that Consumer Reports (CR) just pointed out that one Lexus hybrid SUV may fail to do the one thing it was theoretically designed to do: provide drivers legitimate savings at the fuel pump.
That model is the Lexus TX Hybrid, though the CR report doesn't specifically state which version of the vehicle it based its data on. Assuming the consumer watchdog site's information is accurate, the vehicle's powertrain only gains about 3 mpg in hybrid mode. When offset against its lofty MSRP, CR claims the payback period on the vehicle would likely be more than 60 years.
What else Consumer Reports has said about the Lexus TX Hybrid
That 60-plus-year payback estimate on the Lexus TX Hybrid can fluctuate greatly depending on the level of trim you select. At present, Lexus offers three models of the TX with hybrid powertrains, with a base model of the F Sport priced at $66,360, the Performance Hybrid starting at $70,610, and the Plug-In Hybrid pushing that base-level price up to $80,960 (plus a $1,450 destination fee).
Given the pricing, we might reasonably assume that the 60-year payback period provided was based on the plug-in build. But we can also assume that the numbers aren't too much better for the other two models, which are hardly cheap themselves. As it stands, the consumer rating site is not the first to point out the vehicle's miles per gallon deficiency. Our TX 500H review notes that the vehicle's powertrain may be more adept at providing punch under the hood than at lowering your fuel budget.
Despite providing those damning fuel economy numbers on the Lexus TX Hybrid, Consumer Reports still had some nice things to say about the vehicle. The publication praised it for delivering plenty of power, a controlled drive, and surprising agility for its size. It also lauds the vehicle for providing ample interior space for passengers and cargo alike. So, if you are comfortable enough shelling out big bucks for a hybrid vehicle that will likely never pay back its worth at the pump, the TX Hybrid may still have plenty of luxury-minded perks to offer. But just in case you're curious, you can get a gas-only model for far less money, with base-level prices starting at $57,090.