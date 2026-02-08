Consumer Reports Says This Expensive Lexus Hybrid Fails To Deliver Real Gas Savings

Drivers continue to shift away from vehicles powered solely by fossil fuels. In turn, hybrid models have become increasingly popular for those who may not be ready to go all-in on the future and invest in one of the more reliable, fully electric vehicles on the market. To that end, even luxury car companies have been pushing hybrid powertrain options in many of their more popular models.

That list does indeed include Lexus, the luxury division of Toyota Motor Corporation, which has been pretty aggressive in expanding its lineup of hybrid vehicles. That's not much of a shock, as Lexus' parent company, Toyota, recently announced plans to dramatically increase its output of hybrids. What may be surprising to some is that Consumer Reports (CR) just pointed out that one Lexus hybrid SUV may fail to do the one thing it was theoretically designed to do: provide drivers legitimate savings at the fuel pump.

That model is the Lexus TX Hybrid, though the CR report doesn't specifically state which version of the vehicle it based its data on. Assuming the consumer watchdog site's information is accurate, the vehicle's powertrain only gains about 3 mpg in hybrid mode. When offset against its lofty MSRP, CR claims the payback period on the vehicle would likely be more than 60 years.