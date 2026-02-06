Why Car Companies Switched From Gaskets To Glued-On Windshields

Although designers of some modern high-end cars like the McLaren Elva employ creative concepts for the component, car windshields have been around for over a century. In the industry's early years as cars got faster, automakers began installing glass panels to protect occupants from road debris, flying creatures, and other hazards. Front windshield glass is now much thicker than side and rear window glass and is made of laminated layers to prevent shattering on impact. The standard for many decades was to mount car windshields using rubber seals, molding, or weatherstripping around the edges.

The tight seals these materials form keep wind and moisture out of the passenger cabin; many of these compounds are also resistant to UV rays. Over time some manufacturers stopped using rubber and polyurethane to mount windshields and opted to glue them in instead. It might sound dangerous, but a glued-in windshield can actually be safer than one held in place with older technology.