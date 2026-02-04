Social Media Addiction Trial Takes Aim At YouTube & Meta After TikTok Settles

Social media is virtually unavoidable today, so it's essential to be aware of how such platforms can influence one's mental health. This has become the subject of a trial in the Los Angeles Superior Court, with Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, and the Google-owned YouTube at the center. The plaintiffs allege that those responsible for these social media platforms intentionally created addictive features, which result in negative mental health outcomes for users. They also claim that these companies know there's a heightened risk among younger users, yet they implement these features anyway.

This case was brought by a 19-year-old, identified as KGM, and her mother, Karen Glenn, who claim that the alleged "addictive features" on these platforms harmed KGM's mental health and led to self-harm and suicidal thoughts. Snap Inc., the owner of Snapchat, and TikTok, which is now under United States-based ownership, were also included in this case, though the plaintiff's attorney, Mark Lanier, explained that both entities had settled under undisclosed terms (via CNN). With that said, executives from TikTok, Meta, and YouTube are likely to sit on the witness stand at some point during the trial.

Before this case unfolded, KGM explained what some of these addictive features are and how she feels they have impacted her and other Meta and YouTube users. Some social media companies have also responded to the plaintiff's claims.