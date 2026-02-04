Social Media Addiction Trial Takes Aim At YouTube & Meta After TikTok Settles
Social media is virtually unavoidable today, so it's essential to be aware of how such platforms can influence one's mental health. This has become the subject of a trial in the Los Angeles Superior Court, with Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, and the Google-owned YouTube at the center. The plaintiffs allege that those responsible for these social media platforms intentionally created addictive features, which result in negative mental health outcomes for users. They also claim that these companies know there's a heightened risk among younger users, yet they implement these features anyway.
This case was brought by a 19-year-old, identified as KGM, and her mother, Karen Glenn, who claim that the alleged "addictive features" on these platforms harmed KGM's mental health and led to self-harm and suicidal thoughts. Snap Inc., the owner of Snapchat, and TikTok, which is now under United States-based ownership, were also included in this case, though the plaintiff's attorney, Mark Lanier, explained that both entities had settled under undisclosed terms (via CNN). With that said, executives from TikTok, Meta, and YouTube are likely to sit on the witness stand at some point during the trial.
Before this case unfolded, KGM explained what some of these addictive features are and how she feels they have impacted her and other Meta and YouTube users. Some social media companies have also responded to the plaintiff's claims.
KGM's social media experience and the companies' response
Speaking about her social media experiences, KGM claimed to have been a social media user since age 10, evading parental controls and limitations to do so. She believes Instagram, Snapchat, and other platforms utilized an "addictive design" and elements like push notifications to keep her engaged. KGM also alleged that the social aspect brought her into contact with total strangers — including predatory adults — and that these platforms' algorithms pushed content connected to body image and social status. Additionally, the plaintiff claimed to face bullying and sextortion on Instagram, specifically, with it supposedly taking weeks of pushing for Meta to step in.
Since this case came to fruition and KGM shared her experiences, social media companies have responded. In a statement to CNN, YouTube spokesperson José Castañeda denied the allegations that the platform harms youth, adding, "We built services and policies to provide young people with age-appropriate experiences, and parents with robust controls." Meanwhile, a Meta spokesperson told CNN it stands by the efforts to ensure the many platforms Meta owns are safe for younger users. Parental controls and the Instagram content-limiting Teen Accounts feature were mentioned as examples of Meta's work to protect kids and keep parents in control.
This case is expected to unfold over several weeks. Time will tell what the courts will have to say regarding KGM's claims and the responsibility of Meta, YouTube, and other platforms.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or thoughts of suicide, contact the relevant resources below:
- Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
- Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org