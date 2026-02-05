DOJ Eliminates Federal Charges For Two Popular Diesel Engine Mods

Although motor vehicle enthusiasts have been modifying their cars and trucks forever, and sometimes in legally dubious ways, the practice of "rolling coal" has become an especially hot-button topic over the years. In the standoff between diesel owners, state and federal legislators, and environmentalists, some U.S. states opted to ban the practice of purposely belching out diesel black smoke toward nearby motorists and pedestrians starting in 2015.

On January 22, 2026, the United States Department of Justice announced that it would no longer pursue federal criminal charges for those accused of removing or altering emissions control devices on diesel trucks — something that previously could bring prison time for violators. The step comes as the DOJ looks to stop what it considers the over-criminalization of federal environmental law.

Though the DOJ's decision means the diesel truck violators may not face jail time for deleting or tuning diesel emissions devices, they can still be subject to civil enforcement where deemed necessary. Depending on where they live, they can also face any number of possible fines and penalties at the state level. It also opens up a larger and ongoing discussion about the Clean Air Act and the legality of modifying emissions-controlled vehicles, regardless of engine type.