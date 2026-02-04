4 Big Changes Coming To ChatGPT In 2026

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has a long and complex history, and is something that tech giants and research labs have been working on for decades now. However, it only truly caught the public's attention when OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November 2022 and crossed the 1-million-user threshold within just five days.

Fast forward to today, and that figure has grown exponentially. It's fair to assume that ChatGPT is now the first tool that comes to the average user's mind when they hear the word "AI." And much like its ever-growing user base, ChatGPT shows no signs of slowing down. OpenAI continues to iterate at a relentless pace by launching models and new features left and right, and 2026 might just be shaping up to be its most transformative year yet.

Here are a couple of big changes coming to ChatGPT this year that you should know about. These come hot on the heels of new personality presets and ChatGPT Health, which launched in late 2025 and early January 2026, respectively. Keep in mind that the information below is based solely on what OpenAI has chosen to reveal publicly. If history is any indication, there's likely much more in the pipeline that we don't know about. And if OpenAI is listening, here's hoping that includes a few features ChatGPT still desperately needs in 2026.