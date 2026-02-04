Changing These 5 Settings Will Instantly Make Your Monitor Look Better

If you spent your hard-earned cash on a brand-new, high-resolution monitor, don't forget to make sure it's actually putting all its pixels to work. Just because a monitor is capable of 1440p or 4K resolutions doesn't necessarily mean it's actually displaying content at that resolution. If your computer is set to a lower resolution than your monitor's native one, it can cause blurriness and even scaling issues that make UI elements look comically large.

Thankfully, both Windows and macOS default to a monitor's native resolution in most cases, so the odds you'll actually need to change this setting are low. However, it's worth double-checking just in case, especially if anything looks blurry or incorrectly sized on your monitor. On Windows 11, you can adjust the display resolution by opening the Settings app, choosing System from the lefthand menu, and then choosing Display. Pick your native resolution from the dropdown menu next to Display Resolution if it is not already selected. While you're there, you can check the Scale setting directly above. In most cases, it should be set to 100%, but if elements onscreen feel too large or small, you can try adjusting it.

On macOS 26, click the Apple logo in the top left corner of the desktop and choose System Settings from the dropdown. The Settings app will open. Click Displays in the lefthand sidebar, then select your monitor's native resolution. macOS defaults to showing a preview of the resolution rather than showing you the actual resolution numbers, but hovering over the previews will surface their true resolution sizes.