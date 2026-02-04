5 Of The Most Frustrating Engine Layouts Ever Designed

Cars used to be really simple. They would have an engine up-front, perfectly visible and surrounded by heaps of open space under the hood, a few seats in the middle, and a trunk at the back. As the years have progressed, though, the car has gotten immensely complicated, and while that brings many benefits, it also brings a smattering of negatives.

Bigger engines, more ancillaries, larger crumple zones, and heaps of plastic panels covering anything mechanical has meant that engine bays have become increasingly harder to work on. No longer can you just reach in with a socket and begin working away, which has meant working on your own car has become noticeably harder over the years.

I've always taken pride in tinkering away on my own cars — whether I'm doing them any good or not is another matter — but I learn along the way, and it's quite enjoyable too, usually. That being said, when it comes to newer cars, I simply don't bother any more. Having worked on some pretty complex cars and bitten off way more than I can chew a few too many times, I've learnt to leave it up to the experts on modern machines.

Not all cars are bad though, some are renowned for being horrendous to work on, and the mere mention of one such model will likely have your mechanic groaning before the job has even started. So, if you're looking for something easy to work on, avoid these five cars, as their engine layouts make some of the most basic tasks an absolute nightmare to carry out.