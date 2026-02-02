IKEA Just Released An Easy Way To Upgrade Your Smart Home On A Budget

Furniture shopping is as stressful as it is exciting. One bad purchase and you could be stuck with a creaking bed. Having a virtually unlimited budget helps, but for most of us, the challenge is finding the right balance between durability and price. IKEA has long been the go-to furniture store when affordability is a top priority, but did you know you can find highly rated gadgets at IKEA as well? Products like coffee makers, smart plugs, and air purifiers sit in IKEA's expanding catalog.

Late last year, the Swedish giant announced the launch of 21 new smart home devices. Though IKEA has already been selling useful items like smart bulbs for years, they haven't been the most elegant in terms of compatibility. This new lineup of devices brings support for the Matter standard while maintaining the familiar aesthetic and ease of installation you find with IKEA's other products.

We have new entries in the lighting department, in addition to five sensors that cover everything from air quality to motion detection. Being Matter-compatible is huge, since these sensors can now talk to and control other Matter-supported devices in your home. IKEA sells its own smart hub, but you won't need it if you already own a Matter controller, like an Apple HomePod speaker. Pricing, as always, is a big reason you might want to go the IKEA route if you're looking to upgrade your home into a smart one.