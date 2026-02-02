Europe's Meteor Missiles Pack The Tech (And Power) To Back Up The Name

When it comes to missiles in modern combat situations, the air-to-air missile you usually hear about is the AIM-120 AMRAAM, or its shorter-ranged compatriot, the 70-year-old AIM- 9 Sidewinder, which is still in frontline service. The AIM-120 was developed during the Cold War and entered service in the 1990s. It's the most popular choice among the U.S. armed forces. But across the pond, over in Europe, there's a different missile that may surpass the AMRAAM in one very specific and important way. That missile is simply called the Meteor.

Developed by Europe's MBDA Inc., this missile came around a bit later than the AMRAAM for a very specific reason. Both missiles fall into the category of BVRAAM, or Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missiles. As the name suggests, they can both be fired at targets that are only picked up on radar, and they both have sensors that can detonate the missile on impact or when in proximity of a target. But the Meteor was developed specifically to address one key limitation that the AMRAAM missile has. It's called the NEZ or No-escape zone.

The No-escape zone is a rough perimeter around the missile where, once the missile locks on, it's difficult, if not impossible, for an enemy aircraft to escape. The exact NEZ varies based on target conditions, evasive maneuvers, etc., but MBDA claims that the Meteor's NEZ is roughly three times the size of the AMRAAM missile for one key reason — its propulsion system.